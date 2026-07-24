Jana Nayagan Ending Explained: Thalapathy Vijay & Bobby Deol’s Last 20 Minute Fight Felt Like Eternity! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

If you experienced a head spin while walking out of the theater after watching the climax of Jana Nayagan, and wondered if you accidentally lost track of time, then take a deep breath because you are not alone. I felt the same! In fact, I haven’t watched Bhagavanth Kesari, but it would have been a better version if both these films had the same storyline!

For a film marketed as Thalapathy Vijay’s final, grand cinematic swan song before stepping into full-time politics, this should have been an epic farewell! However, H Vinoth’s political action drama started taking a weird turn once Bobby Deol arrived in the film! He felt like an extended version of his character from Alpha! But this was not enough! The film became unbearable in its climax!

Jana Nayagan Ending Explained

Before you move on to the article, I would like to warn you that it will contain a lot of spoilers, because I am really not sure what the climax means! So, there will be a lot of discussion, which will contain a lot of spoilers, and if you want to enjoy Thalapathy Vijay‘s farewell on screen, then do not read further and come back some other time! But do come back here, because I assure you, you will feel that you belong here, to the clan that is still trying to decode this entire film together!

In the final leg of the film, we see Thalapathy Vijay’s Vetri dying in a bomb blast, but he does not. In fact, he uses this confusion to secretly work out a plan to fight the two antagonists – Prakash Raj & Bobby Deol! But what began as a final resolve actually never reached a resolution! In fact, the climax went ahead with a final action sequence that kept playing till eternity!

I mean, it was such a long fight that I could have died, been buried, been burnt, and taken rebirth and grown up to come watch a movie in the theaters again! Yes, it was that long. And trust me, the length is not the actual problem here! The problem was the chaotic showdown, which had a lot to offer! Right from Hindu – Muslim unity, to a tyrant ruling the country, to a lot of other issues!

In fact, the climax was finally 10 election speeches clubbed together, and you kept hearing one monologue after the other, till you could clearly see the political propaganda here! Clearly, the film had to wait for its release till the Tamil Nadu elections, because you could clearly see the story taking a very sharp, bizarre political turn in the climax for no reason!

This is why, despite the preachiness, you will not remember a thing that happened in the last 20 minutes, which felt like an eternity! And yet, it had zero impact on the audience!

After Vetri exposed every layer of corruption around him in a world ruled by Prakash Raj and Bobby Deol’s characters, the film shifts from a grounded, revenge-driven vigilante thriller to a very loud, clear election manifesto.

Jana Nayagan Ending Explained: Still Trying To Decode What Thalapathy Vijay Did Here! (Photo Credit – Facebook)

In the ultimate twist, Vetri, despite being offered to become the Chief Minister, refuses to serve the state, a move no one saw coming! Because in reality, he actually chooses the political path! This real-meets-reel fantasy makes no sense at all!

I watched Jana Neta, the Hindi version of Jana Nayagan. Seeing Bobby Deol not deliver any of the propaganda dialogues was strange! Moreover, some of the dialogues either got brutally muted or a random dubbing artist dubbed them!

Well, to be honest, I do not even remember what, when, or how the film ended because it was a pain to reach that point! I would yet again suggest skipping this one!

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Fails To Hit 3 Massive Records At The Box Office!

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