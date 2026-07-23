Jana Nayagan X Review Out!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Cinema lovers all across the nation are emotional today. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen on the big screens one last time as he transitions into his political career. Tamil political action thriller Jana Nayagan is enjoying massive buzz. Unfortunately, the X reviews are highly polarised, with netizens divided over H Vinoth’s directorial. Scroll below for a detailed report!

It’s a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?

Many reports claimed that Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2023 film, Bhagavanth Kesari. Unfortunately, a section of viewers feel Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol co-starrer has been copied from scene to scene, which makes it a lackluster.

Bobby Deol‘s character is another concerning factor for many, while H Vinoth’s direction and the writing are also being criticized. However, viewers are happy with Thalapathy Vijay’s work as the lead actor and heap nothing but praise on the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan X Review

A viewer wrote, “#JanaNayaganReview: Unnecessary political additions dilute the original story, Bobby Deol’s character is a complete misfire, and the weak writing and technical execution make the film fall flat. The only positives are a solid interval block, a few enjoyable fan moments, and Anirudh’s songs and BGM. But they’re not enough to save the film. #ThalapathyVijay fans may still enjoy the fan service, but for everyone else, this is a disappointing farewell to Vijay on the big screen.”

#JanaNayaganReview:



Unnecessary political additions dilute the original story, Bobby Deol's character is a complete misfire, and the weak writing and technical execution make the film fall flat.



The only positives are a solid interval block, a few enjoyable fan moments, and… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 23, 2026

A review read, #JanaNayaganReview 1st Half: Kerala Fan sitting nearby ~ Ditto of leaked version it seems Lag, CG worst Cringe pro maxxx dialogues & delivery s Vinoth ah thookitu poga poranunga Most importantly waiting for the response from Islamic parties who offered Support”

#JanaNayaganReview



1st Half:

Kerala Fan sitting nearby ~

Ditto of leaked version it seems😂

Lag, CG worst 😂

Cringe pro maxxx dialogues & delivery🤣



🐿️s Vinoth ah thookitu poga poranunga😭



Most importantly waiting for the response from Islamic parties who offered Support🫣 pic.twitter.com/nM2E1bvWlD — Kingsley (@CineKingsley) July 23, 2026

An X review read, “#JanaNayagan (4/5) A Powerful Emotional Tribute Packed With Strong Political Moments, Mass Elevations, and a Meaningful Social Message. #ThalapathyVijay Shines Throughout With Powerful Action Blocks, Emotional Scenes, and Superb Screen Presence. Humanoids Sequences, Fight Scenes, and His Bond With @_mamithabaiju Are Well Executed. Good Touch, Bad Touch Message Is Handled Effectively, While the Climax Chant of “TVK… TVK .. Thalapathy…” Creates an Emotional High. Don’t Miss the Emotional Post-Credit Scene. An Entertaining Blend of Action, Emotion, and Message. A Satisfying Watch!”

#JanaNayagan (4/5) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ❤️🔥



A Powerful Emotional Tribute Packed With Strong Political Moments, Mass Elevations, and a Meaningful Social Message. 💥#ThalapathyVijay Shines Throughout With Powerful Action Blocks, Emotional Scenes, and Superb Screen Presence.



Humanoids… pic.twitter.com/tbfQM6VsKd — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) July 23, 2026

Another shared, “#JanaNayaganReview In One Line Worst Film of 2026 in Kollywood #JanaNayaganDisaster”

#JanaNayaganReview In One Line



Worst Film of 2026 in Kollywood#JanaNayaganDisaster — Dalapaty Vetti Kondaan (@HopkinsJim30182) July 23, 2026

A fan shared, “The scene in #JanaNayagan where Vijay educates school kids about “Bad Touch” is so crucial. Huge respect for using the big screen to spread such vital child safety awareness. Hope this message reaches everywhere! Cinema with a purpose! @CMOTamilnadu #JanaNayaganReview”

The scene in #JanaNayagan where Vijay educates school kids about "Bad Touch" is so crucial. Huge respect for using the big screen to spread such vital child safety awareness. Hope this message reaches everywhere! Cinema with a purpose! @CMOTamilnadu 👏 👏👏#JanaNayaganReview — Krish (@itsme_krrishm) July 23, 2026

“#JanaNayaganReview: Political additions weaken the story. Bobby Deol’s role disappoints, and the writing falls flat. Interval, fan moments & #Anirudh’s BGM. #ThalapathyVijay fans may enjoy it, but it’s a disappointing farewell for others,” wrote another.

#JanaNayaganReview:

Political additions weaken the story. Bobby Deol's role disappoints, and the writing falls flat.

👍 Interval, fan moments & #Anirudh's BGM.#ThalapathyVijay fans may enjoy it, but it's a disappointing farewell for others

Follow: @CineChaiTelugu#JanaNayakudu — CineChaiTelugu (@CineChaiTelugu) July 23, 2026

A cine-goer reacted, “#JanaNayaganReview : 4/5 ️ ️ ️ ️ #JanaNayagan CM Vijay’s High Action & Political Sequence Movie Director #HVinoth Balanced both Cenematic Metric Space @anirudhofficial BGM Score action Sequence, Choreography #PoojaHegde Glamour and #Vijay Fans Fest in Theatres..”

#JanaNayaganReview : 4/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JanaNayagan CM Vijay's High Action & Political Sequence Movie Director #HVinoth Balanced both Cenematic Metric Space @anirudhofficial BGM Score action Sequence, Choreography #PoojaHegde Glamour and #Vijay Fans Fest in Theatres.. — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) July 23, 2026

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