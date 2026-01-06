Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari has experienced a resurgence in popularity, with a notable increase in viewership on Prime Video. At the time of writing, the 2023 film is ranked seventh in India on the streaming platform. But what is the reason behind this sudden comeback?

The answer lies with Tamil icon Thalapathy Vijay. The trailer for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan has just dropped, and viewers have pointed out striking similarities between the movie’s storyline and the plot of Bhagavanth Kesari. This resemblance has sparked renewed interest in the 2023 action drama, prompting audiences to revisit the film’s plot and key scenes.

Where To Watch Bhagavanth Kesari?

Bhagavanth Kesari is available for streaming on Prime Video in five languages across two listings. One listing features the Hindi version, while the other includes the South Indian language options: the original Telugu, along with Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Bhagavanth Kesari Plot

Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari is a prison inmate who forms a bond with a newly transferred jailer and the jailer’s infant daughter. After Bhagavanth Kesari is released from prison, the jailer dies in a car accident, prompting him to take on the responsibility of raising the jailer’s daughter, Vijaya Lakshmi. Years later, as Vijaya Lakshmi steps into adulthood, she becomes the target of an extremely powerful enemy who shares a long-forgotten and deeply personal past with Bhagavanth Kesari.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay’s final film before he fully shifts his focus to his political career. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan. Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, promotions for the film are currently in full swing.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 5 – January 11): De De Pyaar De 2, The Pitt Season 2, Weapons & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News