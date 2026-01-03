Tara Sutaria fans have started the new year with some exciting news. Their favorite actress is returning to the silver screen in 2026 as the desirable, enigmatic, and yet fragile Rebecca in Yash’s upcoming Kannada period drama, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

The gangster movie was initially announced in December 2023 as Yash-19, the 19th film featuring Yash as the lead. Therefore, it’s only apt that the film is set to release on March 19 of this year. It will also feature Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Quereshi.

Tara Sutaria As Rebecca In Toxic

After revealing the first looks of Kiara Advani as the beautiful and melancholic Nadia, Huma Qureshi as the mysterious and glamorous Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as the lethal and formidable Ganga, Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to unfold the many layers of its dark, immersive universe. Tara Sutaria’s character introduction as Rebecca is sure to capture the attention of moviegoers.

She looks stunning in her classic ’60s dress, holding a gun with fierce determination and focus in her gaze. Huma Querishi and Nayanthara also look spectacular in their character introductions, indicating that the film is going to be a riveting classic.

With every character introduction, the film has revealed its scale and ambition, positioning Toxic as a pan-India cinematic event that thrives on high-octane action, explosive drama, and a layered storyline set in the 20th century. The film marks Tara Sutaria’s first stint in a Kannada project, marking a bold new chapter in her journey.

In the movie, Rebecca wields her power through her guns as if she were born to do it. The poster reveals a gilded mess as Rebecca appears fragile and beautifully unraveled, yet she wears authority in her look and demeanor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Known for her glamor and luminous screen presence, Tara Sutaria is poised to shatter the ‘pretty girl’ archetype in this movie, opting for a more rugged image to navigate the gritty, volatile world of Toxic. Talking about her role in the film, director Geetu Mohandas said, “I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul, or perhaps it’s the armor she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined. I realized early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.”

“She [Tara] observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking, which was born from an inner understanding she had carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too,” Mohandas added.

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups Cast & Crew

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—underscoring its global ambition. The film features the work of a very talented technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

Advertisement

The movie’s action is choreographed by Hollywood action director, JJ Perry (known for John Wick), alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Must Read: The RajaSaab Hindi Trailer Review: Prabhas Literally Turns A Joker & I’m Darr-o-fied To Begin My 2026, No Words For Sanjay Dutt’s Downfall From Dhurandhar To This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News