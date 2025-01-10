Actress Tara Sutaria has been a prominent name in Bollywood for over half a decade. She has won hearts with her talent and versatility and carved her own unique path. However, unlike many of her contemporaries, Sutaria’s career began not with modeling or commercials but with a strong foundation in singing and theater, setting her quite apart from her peers and giving her a solid background before her meteoric rise in the film industry.

Sutaria made her silver screen debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, starring alongside Tiger Shroff and fellow debutant Ananya Panday. While she gained fame for her beauty and talent, many fans are unaware she nearly bypassed Bollywood to debut directly in Hollywood — as a leading lady. The Marjaavaan actress came closer to the heights most of her generation dreamed of but can’t realize — making a Hollywood debut.

That’s right! Thanks to her impressive portfolio and ethnicity, Tara Sutaria once emerged as a serious contender for the role of the only Asian Disney Princess — Princess Jasmine — in Disney’s live-action retelling of the classic 1001 Nights tale of Aladdin. This billion-dollar blockbuster from Guy Ritchie featured Will Smith as Genie and even became the highest-grossing film of the Academy Award winner’s career. Unfortunately, the Ek Villain Returns actress came second to Naomi Scott, who won the role, though not before an intense selection process.

Sutaria’s near-Hollywood debut fits well with her unique career trajectory, which mirrors that of traditional Disney girls such as Debby Ryan, Ashley Tisdale, and even Selena Gomez. A trained singer, Sutaria’s connection with the studio goes back to her teenage years during Disney India’s early 2010s era of remaking iconic teen comedies by the House of the Mouse. The Apurva star shone brightest in Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, portraying Indian iterations of the iconic characters originally embodied by Debby Ryan and Ashley Tisdale, respectively.

Tara Sutaria also appeared in cameo roles in Best of Luck Nikki and Shake It Up—a remake that launched Sparsha Shrivastava from Laapta Ladies. At the same time, the original introduced the world to Zendaya and Bella Thorne. Her work in these shows positioned her as a natural fit for Disney’s global stage and may have given her Aladdin chances a significant boost.

Though Naomi Scott ultimately starred in Aladdin, Sutaria’s career path has seen her achieve unparalleled success for her generation. She blends Bollywood superstardom with international appeal and talents that go beyond mere acting and beauty product endorsements. Her Disney roots, theatrical foundation, vocal prowess, and modest background make her a standout, proving she’s only just begun to explore her vast potential.

