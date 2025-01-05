Sonam Kapoor has been in the industry for more than a decade and has worked with some of the greatest actors, including Salman Khan. However, the actress has never been paired with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress once shared her thoughts on why she never got to work with the King of Bollywood. Sonam shared some in-depth details about how things allegedly work in the industry. Scroll below for more.

Sonam is known for her style statements and is known as a fashion icon. She can be credited with putting the Indian celebs’ fashion on the global map. The actress debuted alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. The movie also featured Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in key roles. She shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhishek Bachchan. Sonam is best known for her role in and as Neerja.

Sonam Kapoor’s debut film Saawariya came out at the same time Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Although she has been in the industry for one and a half decades, like DP, the actress was never paired with Shah Rukh. According to The News, Sonam once shared her thoughts on why she and SRK did not get to act together in a movie.

Sonam Kapoor said, “I don’t think Shah Rukh wants to work with me. There have been so many opportunities where I could have worked with him, but nothing materialized. I wanted to work with him and reached out to him as well, but I never got the opportunity. I guess it will happen whenever he feels like working with me.”

The Saawariya actress also claimed that the male actors choose who would be paired opposite them. The actress said, “What happens in the film industry is that an actor decides whether an actress should do a film with him or not. So when he (SRK) wants to work with me, it will happen, but I don’t think he’s wanted to work with me till now.”

Several years have passed after this interview and Sonam has not yet worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Their fans surely hope a day will come when SRK and Sonam might share the screen together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind, which premiered on JioCinema in July 2023.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Yami Gautam Revealed Her Parents’ Reaction To Ayushmann Khurrana-Led Vicky Donor: “This Is So…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News