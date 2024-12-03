Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two stalwarts of the industry who have aged well and keeping aside their rivalries now stand together as representatives of Indian Cinema. However, there was a time when the two were the most talked about rivals taking brutal digs at each other.

Ghajini VS Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi!

In 2008, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan arrived in the theaters a few weeks apart with Ghajini and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The competition became intense, with shots fired from both sides, and it went a bit too far when SRK called himself the biggest brand in an interview!

Aamir Khan at that time was promoting Ghajini, giving Ghajini hair cuts to people as a promotional strategy for the film. And it strategically coincided with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s release and promotion. And it was then that SRK’s enthusiastic statement came out in the media.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, in an interview with IBN7 in 2008, said, “Actually, Shah Rukh feels scared to work with me. I often say let’s do a movie together, but he always rejects the offer.”

However, almost a few months later, in February 2009, Shah Rukh Khan, at a press event for a brand promotion, said, “I don’t pick on Aamir. You guys (the media) make a big thing out of it. It’s a joke, so we carry on with it. It’s no big deal. Sometimes, he (Aamir) says something or somebody else says something that I don’t like, and I am very serious about it. So I’ll personally talk to him about it.”

Aamir Khan’s Admiration

Aamir, in the meanwhile, commented on the supposed rivalry and was quoted by India Today in a Feb 2009 report, “Do you think I could dare to fight with Shah Rukh? He is a good friend, so I can’t fight with him. I respect him a lot.”

Years later, both superstars are leading Indian Cinema without any rivalries, but clearly, this was the most sought-after love-hate relationship fans used to witness in those days.

