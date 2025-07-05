Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is grossing strong numbers at the box office in North America despite the arrival of Jurassic World Rebirth. The film is close to beating this Disney biggie during its second weekend at the domestic box office. It is reportedly the biggest Thursday in Pitt’s career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is doing great at the cinemas, and it is not part of the Cars or the Fast and Furious franchise. It keeps outpacing the dailies of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The sports drama is set to cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office and has dropped to #2, losing its #1 spot to the new release.

How much has the film earned on day 7 at the box office in North America?

Based on the data on Box Office Mojo, Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem starrer sports drama F1 witnessed a hike of +26.3% from Wednesday on Thursday. F1 collected $6 million on Thursday, more than F9’s $4.9 million and Fast X‘s $3 million first Thursday gross. It has also registered the biggest Thursday in Brad Pitt’s career as a lead man, beating World War Z’s $5.6 million first Thursday cume. The film’s collection in North America has hit $83.4 million in just five days. It will cross the $100 million milestone today.

On track to beat Disney’s big-budget movie Snow White this weekend

Disney suffered a great loss with its live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It failed even to recover its budget at the worldwide box office. In its theatrical run, Snow White collected $87.2 million at the North American box office. The Disney flick is the 10th highest-grossing film in North America; however, Pitt’s sports drama will surpass it this weekend. The sports drama by Joseph Kosinski is less than $5 million away from beating Snow White’s domestic haul.

Worldwide collection update

F1 collected $83.45 million at the domestic box office and $89.3 million so far from overseas markets. Thus, the film’s worldwide collection has hit the $172.75 million cume. F1: The Movie was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $83.5 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $172.8 million

