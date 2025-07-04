Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, turned out to be a success story at the Indian box office. Though it has fetched a bit less than expected, the film has managed to emerge a winner by comfortably going past the 100 crore mark. Currently, it’s in the final stage of its theatrical run, and with new releases arriving in theatres today, it is likely to make negligible earnings from here. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 48 days!

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the Indian box office in 48 days?

The Final Reckoning, also known as Mission: Impossible 8, started its journey with a solid 17.5 crore net. Being a Saturday release helped the film, and on Sunday, it went ahead by earning 18 crores. However, it failed to maintain that pace during weekdays and saw much bigger drops than expected. Still, regular jumps during weekends helped the biggie post a healthy total.

Coming to the latest update, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned a good 107.77 crore net at the Indian box office in 48 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 127.16 crores.

The Tom Cruise starrer will fail to surpass Fast X

With 107.77 crores, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is very close to beating the lifetime collection of Fast X at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X earned 108.83 crore net. If we compare both, the difference is just 1.06 crores. Despite such a small difference, the Tom Cruise starrer won’t be able to topple Vin’s film because it has completely lost its steam.

It will also fail to beat its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which did a business of 120 crore net in India.

More about the film

Mission: Impossible 8 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It was theatrically released on May 17, 2025. The film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie North America Box Office: To Achieve Breakeven, Rajinikanth Starrer Needs 10% More Collection Than Kollywood’s No.1 Grosser?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News