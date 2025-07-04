Rajinikanth’s Coolie is undoubtedly the biggest Kollywood film of 2025. It is enjoying solid buzz not just among fans but also among the neutral audience. As a result, some wild box office predictions are already being made. Despite a clash with War 2, the film has the potential to break almost every Kollywood record and establish newer ones. Amid this, we have heard about the record-breaking deal of theatrical rights in North America (USA and Canada). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Coolie locks a historic deal in North America!

The collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj is the biggest attraction of the upcoming Tamil action thriller. While Rajini is a brand in himself, Lokesh has also built his credibility as a new-age Indian director. Cinephiles are excited to see how he presents the superstar on the big screen, after pulling it off brilliantly with Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

Not just Rajinikanth, but Coolie also features big names like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Upendra Rao. Even the promotional assets have been received well so far. Such factors have resulted in generating massive pre-release hype. Considering the same, the magnum opus has reportedly locked a historic deal of 30 crores (on a minimum guarantee basis) with Prathyangira Cinemas for North America.

Yes, Prathyangira Cinemas has bought the North America theatrical distribution rights of Coolie at 30 crores, which is the biggest ever deal for Kollywood. As officially shared by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s premiere shows are scheduled for August 13.

Coolie needs to do record-breaking business at the North American box office

Considering the historic deal, the breakeven of the Rajinikanth starrer is said to be at $7.5 million at the North American box office. So, to touch the breakeven value, it will need to earn more than the highest-grossing Kollywood film in the region. For those who don’t know, Jailer is currently the highest-grossing Kollywood film in North America with a collection of $6.83 million. So, to achieve breakeven, the upcoming biggie will need to earn 9.80 or 10% more than Jailer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tollywood Box Office 2025: Only 6 Successes Led By Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Kannappa Joins An Undesirable List – Here’s The Half-Yearly Report Card!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News