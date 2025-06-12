War 2 is one of the highly anticipated Indian films. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the magnum opus promises to be a complete action extravaganza and has the potential to break many existing records at the Indian box office. Among all potential milestones of day 1, one record of NTR looks confirmed as of now, which will leave behind a superstar like Prabhas, who is known for consistently delivering big openings. Keep reading for a detailed report!

War 2 is expected to create a riot at the Indian box office

YRF surprised everyone by pulling off a rocking crossover between Bollywood and Tollywood. While the War sequel was already a hot property, the buzz went to the next level when the production house roped in the RRR actor in the second lead. Considering the tremendous pull of NTR, the film will open with mad numbers in Telugu states, and the Hindi market will roar anyway.

Jr NTR looks forward to creating history with War 2’s day 1 collection

Considering the hype in the Hindi belt and Telugu states, the 100 crore net collection at the Indian box office for War 2 is locked on day 1. With such a start, Jr NTR will create history by becoming the only Indian actor with two 100 crore net openings in India. Till now, only Prabhas (Baahubali 2), NTR (RRR), Ram Charan (RRR), Yash (KGF Chapter 2), and Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) have delivered 100 crore openings.

All set to beat the dominance of Prabhas

With War 2, Jr NTR will achieve the 100 crore net opening for the second time. Prabhas, who is unbeatable in consistently delivering big openings at the Indian box office, just missed the feat on a couple of occasions. His Salaar opened at 92 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD opened at 93 crores, thus missing the feat by just a few crores.

Prabhas will definitely achieve another 100 crore net opening in the future, but at least for some months, Jr NTR is expected to be the only Indian actor with two 100 crore net openings at the Indian box office.

