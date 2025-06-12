Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial Housefull 5 is on its way to becoming a success at the box office. It is roaring loud not only in India but worldwide. The comedy thriller is inching closer to the 200 crore club and Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers worldwide! Scroll below for day 6 global collections!

How much has Housefull 5 earned overseas?

Despite the mixed reviews, Akshay Kumar and his team have been successful in attracting footfalls to the theatres. On day 6, Housefull 5 earned an estimated 1.84 crore gross* in the overseas circuit. The overseas total has now surged to 43 crore gross.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

Housefull 5 has surpassed Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The next task is to surpass Sikandar (211.34 crores) to become the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025.

The worldwide box office collection after 6 days stands at 191.77 crores. It is now only 8.23 crores away from clocking a double century, not to forget the comedy thriller hasn’t even concluded its first week.

Akshay Kumar’s top 10 worldwide grossers

Khiladi Kumar has achieved massive success at the worldwide box office. Some of his movies have even landed in the 300 crore club.

For Housefull 5 to enter his top 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally, it must earn at least over 203.05 crores. It will then beat Kesari and steal its #10 spot. That milestone could be unlocked today or tomorrow.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore Kesari: 203.05 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 126.08 crores

Budget Recovery: 52%

India gross collection: 148.77 crores

Overseas collection: 43 crores

Worldwide collection: 191.77 crores

