After a long time, Akshay Kumar once again tasted success with Amit Rai’s OMG 2. The film, which returned with a sequel in August last year, faced a box office clash with Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2. Ever since OMG 2 received an A-certificate, makers have often been expressing their disappointment with the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) for issuing the same. Now, in the latest interview, the filmmaker opened up about the less-than-expected box office performance of the film.

For the unversed, the film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles, faced 27 cuts by CBFC and received an A-certificate ahead of its release. Right from the lead actors to the filmmaker, many expressed this dissatisfaction with the same while bashing the Film Certification board. Scroll down for details.

In the latest interview, OMG 2 director Amit Rai stated that the record of Hindi Cinema in terms of footfalls would have been even bigger if his film didn’t have the A-certificate. He told DNA, “I don’t know how much this film could have done. If it wasn’t an A-certificate film, then maybe it would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2, minting money at the box office, because families would have come for it. The censor board killed half of my family audience when they gave it an A-rating. The censor board hurt me financially too and in terms of content as well. But those are bygones.”

For those who don’t know, OMG 2 revolves around sex education in Indian Schools, which was also the reason for CBFC to issue an A-certificate to the film. The director also felt that CBFC “killed” half of his family audience by giving it an A-rating. “The censor board hurt me financially too and in terms of content as well,” added the filmmaker.

Earlier in an interview, Akshay Kumar had reacted to 27 cuts and stated that he didn’t have any idea about the rules as he didn’t get into the rulebook. He further added that whoever they showed the film, they loved it.

For the unversed, OMG 2 collected Rs 221.75 crore worldwide, while Gadar 2 earned Rs 686 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar now has an interesting lineup of films, and the list includes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham 3, and many others.

