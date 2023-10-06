After facing a dry and tough phase at the box office in 2022, Akshay Kumar made a swagger comeback with Amit Rai’s directorial OMG 2. The film, which was released on August 11, marked a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. While both the films were received well at the box office, the OMG 2 makers were taken aback when The Central Board Of Film Certification suggested 27 edits in the film.

In the shocking turn of events, the film was even issued an ‘Adult’ certificate limiting its audience. While the director Amit Rai expressed his disappointment after the cuts were made, Akki has, for the first time, reacted to the same.

Akshay Kumar, who’s currently enjoying the release of Mission Raniganj, recently spoke about facing the cuts just before OMG 2’s release. During his latest interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar reacted to the same and said, “I don’t want to fight. I have no idea about the rules. I didn’t get into the rulebook. If they thought it was an adult film, then… did you all feel it is an adult film? Whoever we have shown the film to, they loved it. I made it for youngsters, and I’m happy it is coming on Netflix and I’m happy about it. That’s it. The important thing is that people should know about it.”

Further recalling the time he was called mad to do a film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘PadMan’. He revealed, “When I made ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, everybody told me what kind of title this is. I was asked, ‘Are you mad? Do you want to make a film on shauchalaya? Who makes a film on a subject like toilet?’ I would like to tell you one thing, please don’t discourage me by thinking what business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage, at least this kind of film is being made and we are showing it to our children. It is time to change society.”

Recalling an incident from an event where he was the chief guest, Akshay Kumar reveals a person came to him and whispered in his ears, ‘not to give a pad to him because ‘acchha nahi lagta’, this is the kind of thinking.”

Well, Akshay Kumar, we must say the actor has earned the label for real-hero for a reason. Don’t you agree?

