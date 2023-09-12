2013 is the year of comebacks and Sunny Deol managed to add his name to that list in golden letters. Yes, his Gadar 2 performed way beyond expectations and its box office business is something no one imagined, even in their wildest dreams. It became the second Bollywood film to enter the 500 crore club after Pathaan.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel gave a much-needed blockbuster to Sunny Deol. Despite many flaws, the film struck the right chord with the masses due to the nostalgia factor of Sunny‘s Tara Singh character. As a result, there was no stopping the film from shattering box office records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like the first instalment, Gadar 2 also emerged as an all-time blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema, with very high returns coming in.

Take a look at Gadar 2’s daily breakdown at the Indian box office (in crores):

Day 1- 40.10

Day 2- 43.08

Day 3- 51.70

First weekend- 134.88

Day 4- 38.70

Day 5- 55.40

Day 6- 32.37

Day 7- 23.28

First week- 284.63

Day 8- 20.50

Day 9- 31.07

Day 10- 38.90

Day 11- 13.50

Day 12- 12.10

Day 13- 10

Day 14- 8.40

Second week- 134.47

Day 15- 7.10

Day 16- 13.75

Day 17- 16.10

Day 18- 4.60

Day 19- 5.10

Day 20- 8.60

Day 21- 8.10

Third week- 63.35

Day 22- 5.20

Day 23- 5.72

Day 24- 7.80

Day 25- 2.30

Day 26- 2.29

Day 27- 2.72

Day 28- 1.52

Fourth week– 27.55

Remaining days– 5.03

Lifetime– 515.03 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Rom-Com!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News