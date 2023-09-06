Anil Sharma is currently basking high on the success of the recently released film ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The film has collected over Rs 500 crores at the box office and is still going strong amid Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming big release, Jawan, tomorrow. On to the series of new events, Sharma has slammed Bollywood’s production studios for spending a hefty amount of money on VFX while shooting everything for real in the Gadar’s second instalment. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the last year, some major biggies were released that featured VFX and were made on a massive budget, including films like Adipurush and Pathaan. Whereas for the Gadar and its recently released sequel, the director shot everything for real.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Anil Sharma slammed Bollywood’s production houses for spending a huge amount of money on VFX and said, “We didn’t have Rs 50 crore or Rs 60 crore to spend on VFX. That’s what studios are spending these days; sometimes, the VFX budget can also be as high as Rs 100 crore. We decided to shoot everything for real; we shot real explosions, we had real tanks, we had real crowds… It’s a time-consuming process, and it takes extra effort. This is how movies used to be made; this is how we made the first Gadar.”

The director continued and added, “After watching the trailer, people complained about the VFX, and I thought, ‘Have they lost their minds?’ They didn’t realise that there’s no VFX in the movie. But that’s what has been ingrained in their minds. They aren’t used to seeing real effects. It’s not their fault; they’ve become used to VFX in the last 15 years. Nobody is shooting in-camera anymore. These days, actors don’t step out of studios; the crew shoots outdoors and then they use face-replacement techniques. We went out in the harsh heat and did the hard work, and we’re enjoying the fruits of our labour now.”

What are your thoughts on Anil Sharma speaking against using VFX in Bollywood films while comparing it with his recently released Gadar 2? Tell us in the space below.

