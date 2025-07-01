War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, it has huge potential, and many pre-existing records are expected to be broken easily. However, it won’t be a solo ride for YRF’s magnum opus as Rajinikanth’s Coolie is clashing with it, thus making it a high-voltage clash at the box office. But before the box office battle happens, let’s find out where both biggies stand in the Telugu states’ theatrical distribution rights.

War 2 is enjoying huge buzz in the Telugu states

The War sequel already had huge buzz around itself, but the casting of Jr NTR has made it a true pan-India film, and the hype has gone to the next level. Irrespective of the content, the magnum opus is expected to wreak havoc at ticket windows, at least during the first few days. And even with decent content, it might break several records. Considering such a potential, YRF was offered several big deals in exchange for distribution rights in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Jr NTR’s stardom is helping the film to lock a rocking deal

As per Track Tollywood‘s report, Naga Vamsi expressed his interest in bagging War 2’s theatrical rights and offered a colossal 80 crores to YRF. On the other hand, YRF is trying to make more money and has quoted 100 crores in exchange for the rights of the Telugu states. While the deal is yet to be locked, it is learned that Vamsi is likely to acquire the rights with a final price between 80 and 90 crores.

War 2 is way ahead of Coolie in the pre-release battle in Telugu states

The abovementioned price is huge and speaks volumes of Jr NTR’s stardom in the Telugu states. Talking about War 2‘s competitor, Coolie has also locked an impressive deal. Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan base in Telugu states, which has helped his magnum opus to secure a reported deal of 44 crores despite a clash.

If we look at the overall picture, as far as Telugu states are concerned, War 2 is ahead of Coolie with 81.81-104.54% higher price in exchange of theatrical distribution rights.

