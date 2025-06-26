The buzz around War 2 is like none other in Bollywood. YRF has released Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s character looks as the film is exactly 50 days away from its theatrical release. But Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is thriving in BMS interests, leaving behind Baaghi 2 and every upcoming Hindi movie. That, too, by a huge margin! Scroll below for a detailed report on its pre-box office battle.

War 2 is a rage on BookMyShow

Even before the release of Raid 2, Housefull 5 or Sitaare Zameen Par, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR starrer was winning in pre-release buzz. The streak of success continues as War 2 has garnered 152.1K interests on BookMyShow, as per the live data. No other upcoming Bollywood film of 2025 or 2026 has been able to even clock 100K likes.

For instance, Akshay Kumar has won hearts with Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5 is on its way to becoming a box office success. Despite that, his next release, Jolly LLB 3, scheduled for September 19, 2025, has only gained 1.8K likes on the ticket-booking platform. In comparison, War 2 has grown by leaps and bounds!

War 2 vs Top 10 BookMyShow interests

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s action thriller has toppled every single Bollywood film of 2025 in BMS interests. Nikita Roy and Maa, which are releasing tomorrow, are also lagging behind by a huge margin. In fact, it is also ahead of Tiger Shroff’s famous action thriller, Baaghi 4, with almost 731% higher likes.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood movies with highest interests on BookMyShow:

War 2: 152.1K Nikita Roy: 73.2K Maa: 44.4K Welcome To The Jungle: 41.6K Krrish 4: 41K Metro… In Dino: 30.9K Baaghi 4: 18.3K Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 21.6K Golmaal Five: 18K Param Sundari: 17.2K

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial seems to be already winning the war even though the battle has not even started.

More about War 2

It is the sixth film in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3, and Pathaan. War 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

