The teaser of Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor’s romantic drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, was dropped by the makers today (July 5). The plot promises to be an endearing and soulful love story coupled with some mesmerizing soundtracks. Here is taking a look at our teaser for the film.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan Teaser Review

The teaser opens to Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s characters sharing a magical and soft chemistry. They could be seen traveling to some picturesque locales together and sharing some rollercoaster ride of memories. However, it is revealed that Shanaya’s character is blind and Vikrant to experience her disability and shortcoming has also chosen to blindfold himself.

Not only romance but what binds them together is a deeper level of compassion and empathy. Apart from Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s chemistry, what stands out is composer-singer Vishal Mishra’s beautiful and soul-stirring vocals. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan promises to be a musical extravaganza and fans are already raving about Mishra’s music.

The cinematography also stands out as the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan seems to be captured in some picturesque locales which form an integral part of the storyline. While Vikrant Massey inevitably puts forth an intense performance, Shanaya Kapoor by the looks of it, seems to be making a strong debut performance. Not only does she shine individually, she also shares a seamless camaraderie with Massey’s character which forms one of the main highlights of the film. Well, this breezy and endearing teaser definitely has gotten us pumped up for the trailer of the film.

About The Movie

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan has been directed by Santosh Singh. The movie has been bankrolled by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Open Window Films. The movie is all set to be released on July 11, 2025.

