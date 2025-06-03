Rajkummar Rao is arriving in the theaters, taking the way, which currently seems to be the only way for Cinema. The actor in the Maalik teaser walks through a blood-soaked, bullet-ridden path, and just when I thought we might catch a breath from the relentless onslaught of massive violence, I had to watch Rajkummar Rao, who was our Vicky, change to a man seeking joy in bloodshed!

Helmed by Pulkit, the film is set in 1988’s Allahabad, and it introduces us to Rajkummar Rao’s character, who proudly proclaims himself to be the kind of man who sheds blood and sweat to snatch opportunities. But is this the film we’ve been waiting for? Or to be specific, is this the film, Rao was waiting for? I am not entirely sure!

Rajkummar Rao sheds his easy, breezy image and arrives with a conviction to kill and slaughter, which is a conviction that is unsettling. His performance seeks attention, and Maalik‘s teaser does draw attention! And there is not one moment of doubt that he cannot pull this gangster!

The tagline of the film says, “Paida nahin hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain!” this speaks volumes of the ambitious story; however, with so much bloodshed, the film has two major concerns names, Animal and Pushpa 2. There will be a lot of comparisons as far as the violence is concerned!

Since it is just a tease, it would be too early to predict whether the film relies solely on gory, bloody scenes without a compelling emotional core or whether it is backed with a strong plotline! The teaser talks at length about Rajkummar Rao‘s transitions—there are intense fights, and his Bhaukaal is tight, but how much of this would land right? I still don’t have answers!

If Pulkit manages to weave a compelling narrative rooted in the 1988 setting, exploring the nuances of power politics of Uttar Pradesh, betrayals, and survival, Maalik could be a justified attempt at reviving the gangster genre, just the right amount!

The film is releasing in theaters on July 11. Check out the trailer of the film here.

