The worldwide box office journey of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has ended. It stayed in theatres for over two months and enjoyed a historic run. Of all the languages, the Hindi-dubbed and the original Telugu versions contributed the maximum business. It amassed a massive total of over 1200 crore net in India, thus becoming the highest-grossing film ever. Globally, it earned above 1780 crore gross and just missed beating Baahubali 2’s 1800 crores. Keep reading for a detailed final collection update!

Riding high on crazy ground-level buzz, the Pushpa sequel broke almost every record. Even after the initial rush, it continued its strong run for weeks and accumulated an unbelievable total. As reported the day before yesterday, the Hindi-dubbed version ended its theatrical run by earning a mammoth 836.09 crore net in India, emerging as the highest contributor by miles.

The Telugu version of Pushpa 2 was the second-best contributor, earning 342.88 crore net at the Indian box office. Apart from the Hindi and Telugu versions, all others stayed below the 100 crore mark. The Tamil-dubbed version earned a good 61 crore net. The Malayalam-dubbed version was decent, earning 16 crore net. The Kannada-dubbed version underperformed with 9 crore net.

Overall, Pushpa 2 earned a historic 1265.97 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, its gross collection equals 1493.84 crores.

Language-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2’s domestic collection (net):

Hindi- 836.09 crores

Telugu- 343.88 crores

Tamil- 61 crores

Malayalam- 16 crores

Kannada- 9 crores

Overseas, too, the Allu Arjun starrer emerged as a massive success. It just missed the 300 crore mark, wrapping up at 292 crore gross. Just like in India, the major contribution came from Hindi and Telugu. Interestingly, the Hindi-dubbed version took over the original Telugu version in the day-to-day collection after the first few days. In fact, in some locations, Hindi collections dominated Telugu collections.

Combining the overseas gross (292 crores) and Indian gross (1493.84 crores), Pushpa 2 ended its ride at the worldwide box office by earning a colossal 1785.84 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel:

India net- 1265.97 crores

India gross- 1493.84 crores

Overseas gross- 292 crores

Worldwide gross- 1785.84 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

