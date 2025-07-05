Tom Cruise’s magnum opus, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, undoubtedly feels the impact of the multiple new movies at the box office. As a result, it has dropped out of the domestic box office chart. Tom is one of the biggest Hollywood stars, and this is being marketed as the last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise; hence, it keeps minting cash against all odds. It is inches away from beating Thunderbolts*. Keep scrolling for more.

Thunderbolts* aka The New Avengers is the 36th film in the MCU and received strong ratings from people. However, it failed to be a box office blockbuster and did not even cross the $400 million mark worldwide. Although MI 8 has beaten The New Avengers globally, Tom’s film is also losing at the box office. It has slowed down even more due to losing theaters worldwide. The MCU movie features an ensemble cast comprising Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned at the North American box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell‘s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has collected $187.9 million at the North American box office so far. This includes the $377K collected by the movie on day 41. The film might have gotten a boost on July 4, but the official numbers have not yet been revealed. After 41 days, the actioner has hit the $187.9 million cume and is the 7th highest-grossing movie domestically.

Inches away from beating Thunderbolts* domestically

The New Avengers, released on May 2, had a decent start, collecting $72.3 million on its opening weekend in North America. The MCU movie collected $189.85 million in its domestic run of 63 days. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $2 million away from surpassing Thunderbolts* as the 6th highest-grossing film domestically. MI 8 will move closer to the $200 million milestone in North America, which might be its last major milestone there.

Worldwide collection update

Globally, Mission: Impossible 8 is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year. For the unversed, it collected $378.9 million internationally, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $566.8 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $187.9 million

International – $378.9 million

Worldwide – $566.8 million

