Since 2008, the MCU’s been full of wild and unforgettable team-ups—Thor and Rocket, Strange and Spidey, Wong and Madisynn (yes, with two Ns), and now, even Deadpool and Wolverine. But as wild as those matchups have been, there are still tons of fan-favorite duos who’ve never shared the screen.

Now that the Multiverse Saga’s winding down and Secret Wars is just around the corner, Marvel’s got the perfect chance to shake things up. Some of these duos have teamed up in the comics. Others have barely existed in the same reality. Either way, these matchups are way past due. These are five MCU duos fans have been waiting forever to see, and that fully deserve to be brought to the screen.

5. Wolverine and Captain America (Sam Wilson)

With Hugh Jackman officially back in Marvel with Deadpool & Wolverine and Sam Wilson stepping into his role as the new Captain America, this pairing isn’t just possible, it’s begging to happen. Between Captain America: Brave New World and the slow-burn X-Men revival, the pieces are on the board.

In the comics, Logan and Cap are bonded by shared history and soldierly honor. That mutual respect carries over, even after Steve passes the torch to Sam. A grounded, possibly R-rated-style pairing could give MCU fans something raw, timely, and unforgettable. Animated fans have already had a taste in Wolverine and the X-Men and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and now it’s time for the big screen to deliver.

4. Moon Knight & Daredevil

Of all the street-level matchups the MCU has yet to explore, Moon Knight and Daredevil may be the most obvious and the most overdue. Fans are still wondering—why haven’t these two crossed paths?

The answer likely lies in tone. But now that Daredevil: Born Again is done and Marvel’s getting back to grittier, character-first stories, it feels like the perfect time to shake things up. One brings chaos, the other control. One serves justice, the other serves vengeance. It’s the kind of morally complex, psychologically rich story that could redefine Marvel’s street-level stakes, and fans are ready for it.

3. Rogue & Captain Marvel

One of the most iconic and tragic rivalries in Marvel history is hiding in plain sight: Rogue vs. Carol Danvers. First kicked off in Avengers Annual #10 (1981), and showed up again in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ‘97. But it’s always been more than just a fight, but about who they are, what they’ve been through, and how they try to make things right.

In the comics, Rogue takes Carol’s powers and memories for good, leaving Captain Marvel in a coma and herself stuck carrying a life that isn’t really hers. It’s a moment that defines both characters. And with The Marvels just wrapped things up, and with the mutants about to make their big entrance, there’s no better time for this story to hit the screen.

2. Black Panther & Storm

One of Marvel’s most powerful pairings isn’t just capes and powers—they’re royalty, through and through. Storm and Black Panther are a power couple in every sense, built on trust, duty, and love. Their story is royal, real, and, in the end, a little tragic.

Though Chadwick Boseman’s passing changed the course of Wakanda in the MCU, the opportunity still remains the same. With Storm making her comeback in the X-Men revival, there’s a real shot at rebuilding her ties to Wakanda—maybe through Shuri, or even a multiverse twist in Secret Wars.

If Marvel plays it right, it could be part tribute, part fresh start, and all kinds of powerful. Whether it’s Black Panther 3, the X-Men reboot, or Secret Wars, this duo deserves another chance to rule.

1. Spider-Man & Deadpool

From the Spider-Man/Deadpool comic run (2016–2019) to episodes of Ultimate Spider-Man, this unlikely duo has built one of Marvel’s most entertaining friendships. Wade Wilson annoys Peter Parker into reluctant camaraderie, but under all the banter lies real depth. Deadpool admires Spider-Man’s heart; Spidey sees through Deadpool’s madness to the man underneath.

Now, with Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) pulling Wade into the MCU and Tom Holland’s Spidey left flying solo post-No Way Home, the setup has never been better. Whether it’s a reluctant team-up, a multiversal misfire, or just a one-off moment of madness, this pairing is inevitable. And after Secret Wars, it might just become iconic.

