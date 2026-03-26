When the winners of the 2026 edition of the prestigious Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2026, Michael B. Jordan created history by winning the Best Actor award for playing twin characters. This was something that had not been seen in over six decades. The Creed star also became the sixth Black male actor to receive the Best Actor Oscar, after Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith. After his big win, fans are eager to see what’s coming up next for the acclaimed actor. Some of his upcoming potential projects include the Thomas Crown Affair remake, Miami Vice reboot, I Am Legend sequel, and the fourth Creed installment.

In addition to garnering critical acclaim, several films starring Michael B. Jordan have performed impressively at the box office. However, how much these films have earned relative to their budgets and break-even points is a different box office metric altogether. Let’s take a look at his last ten wide theatrical releases to find out which one delivered the highest profit over its break-even point. Was it Sinners, Black Panther, or a Creed film?

Michael B. Jordan’s Last Ten Films – Worldwide Earnings, Budgets & Break-Even (Estimated)

Here are the budgets, global earnings, and estimated theatrical break-evens (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) of the last ten live-action wide theatrical releases starring Michael B. Jordan, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

1. Sinners (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $369.4 million

Budget: $90 million

Break-Even: $225 million

2. Creed III (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $276.1 million

Budget: $75 million

Break-Even: $187.5 million

3. A Journal for Jordan (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $6.7 million

Budget: $25 million

Break-Even: $62.5 million

4. Just Mercy (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $50.9 million

Budget: $25 million

Break-Even: $62.5 million

5. Creed II (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $214.2 million

Budget: $50 million

Break-Even: $125 million

6. Black Panther (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.350 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

7. Creed (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $174.2 million

Budget: $35 million

Break-Even: $87.5 million

8. Fantastic Four (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $167.9 million

Budget: $120 million

Break-Even: $300 million

9. That Awkward Moment (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $45.6 million

Budget: $8 million

Break-Even: $20 million

10. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $17.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

Budget: $0.9 million

Break-Even: $2.25 million

Box Office Profit Over Break-Even (Estimated)

Here are the theatrical profits (surplus/deficit) of Michael B. Jordan’s last ten films over their estimated break-even points:

Black Panther (2018): $850 million Sinners (2025): $144.4 million Creed II (2018): $89.2 million Creed III (2023): $88.6 million Creed (2015): $86.7 million That Awkward Moment (2014): $25.6 million Fruitvale Station (2013): $15.15 million Just Mercy (2019): -$11.6 million A Journal for Jordan (2021): -$55.8 million Fantastic Four (2015): -$132.1 million

Based on the figures and calculations above, Black Panther is the biggest winner, having earned far more profit than any other film, by a wide margin. Among his non-Marvel films, Sinners generated the most profit, while the Creed series was consistently successful at the box office. On the other hand, films like Fantastic Four and A Journal for Jordan indicate that not every project starring Michael B. Jordan was a clean hit.

Black Panther – Official Trailer

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