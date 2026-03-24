Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan clinched the Best Actor award at the 2026 Oscars for his impactful performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror hit Sinners. The film performed strongly in theaters, grossing an impressive $369.7 million worldwide. Following his Academy Award win, it’s no surprise that many filmmakers and actors might be eager to collaborate with him.

In addition to The Thomas Crown Affair remake, the I Am Legend sequel, Chad Stahelski’s Rainbow Six, and boxing sequel Creed IV, his upcoming slate also includes Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice reboot, reportedly co-starring Austin Butler.

According to Slash Film, Michael B. Jordan is reportedly seeking an increased salary for the Miami Vice adaptation. The actor is said to have asked for an $18 million paycheck to essay the role of Tubbs in the eagerly anticipated reboot. However, an official confirmation from the relevant stakeholders is still awaited.

That said, the reported $18 million salary appears to be a reasonable ask, given his recent Oscar win and strong box office track record. In addition to Sinners’ $369.7 million global haul, Creed III earned $276.1 million, Creed II grossed $214.2 million, and Black Panther, in which he played the antagonist, collected a massive $1.35 billion worldwide. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s upfront earnings from his last five box office hits.

Michael B. Jordan – Paychecks For His Last 5 Box Office Hits

Here’s what Michael B. Jordan earned upfront from the last five wide theatrical releases, which turned out to be hits at the global box office, as per Parade.

Sinners (2025): $4 million Creed III (2023): $5 million Creed II (2018): $3-4 million Black Panther (2018): $2 million Creed (2015): $1 million

The above figures indicate Michael B. Jordan’s steady rise in Hollywood. From earning around $1 million for Creed to an impressive $5 million for Creed III, his upfront salary has increased alongside his box office credibility and star power. Interestingly, despite Black Panther becoming a $1.35 billion blockbuster, his upfront paycheck was relatively modest. However, he might have earned a percentage of the MCU film’s backend profits.

His Best Actor Oscar win and box-office performance in recent films like Sinners and Creed III have further solidified his bankability, so the reported $18 million demand for Miami Vice makes sense and indicates a significant leap in upfront earnings. If finalized and confirmed, it would mark a major milestone in his career.

What’s Miami Vice All About?

Based on the 1980s television series of the same name, the film focuses on the two cops, Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett, and is set against the backdrop of 1980s Miami. The reboot will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and is expected to be released in theaters on August 6, 2027.

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly wanting $18 million to appear in Miami Vice now that he has won an Oscar. It is common for actors to increase their pay after winning an Oscar, since the honor serves as a “seal of approval,” improving their marketability and earning potential. So… pic.twitter.com/ZBX1UitXVs — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) March 21, 2026

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