Michael B. Jordan reached a major milestone in his career after winning the Best Actor award at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15. The actor received the prestigious honor for his performance in Sinners, where he played the challenging dual roles of twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

Directed by longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, Sinners had a strong night at the Oscars, taking home four awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Coogler. Although the film lost the Best Picture race to One Battle After Another, it was still a major success for its cast and crew.

Michael B. Jordan, who started his career as a child actor and later became one of Hollywood’s leading stars, has appeared in many successful films. His roles in superhero movies and sports dramas have helped him build a strong box-office record.

Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of Michael B. Jordan’s career:

1. Black Panther (2018)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Worldwide Earnings: $1.34 billion

$1.34 billion Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

Plot: After the death of his father, T’Challa becomes the king of Wakanda. His rule is challenged by Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, who is a strong outsider with a personal connection to Wakanda who wants to change the country’s future.

2. Sinners (2025)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Worldwide Earnings: $370 million

$370 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set against the backdrop of the 1930s American South, the movie centers on twin brothers, played by Michael B. Jordan, who return to their hometown with the hope of leaving their troubled past behind. However, their new beginning takes a darker turn when they encounter a supernatural evil, including a vampire threat, that endangers their lives.

3. Creed III (2023)

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Worldwide Earnings: $276 million

$276 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: In Creed III, Adonis “Donnie” Creed enjoys success in his boxing career and personal life until his childhood friend Damian returns from prison. Their past leads to an intense boxing match. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Creed and also makes his debut as the film’s director.

4. Creed II (2018)

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Steven Caple Jr. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Worldwide Earnings: $214 million

$214 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: In Creed II, Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, is a talented heavyweight boxer who faces Viktor Drago, the son of the fighter who killed his father in the ring. The fight becomes very personal as Creed battles for family pride and redemption.

5. Creed (2015)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $174 million

$174 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: Adonis Creed is the son of Apollo Creed and also a boxer, but with no established identity other than being a famous boxer’s son. To do that, he trains with the former heavyweight champion of the world, Rocky Balboa, who fills the role of being Adonis’s trainer and surrogate father while Adonis prepares to fight for the title.

From superhero films to sports dramas, Michael B. Jordan has built a strong filmography that balances critical acclaim and box-office success. His recent Oscar win for Sinners marks a new chapter in his career and further strengthens his status as one of Hollywood’s most talented actors.

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Must Read: Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is Sinners Star – Biggest Paychecks, Career Path & More

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