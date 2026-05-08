For over 60 years, Sally Field has been one of Hollywood’s most loved and successful stars. She started with fun TV shows in the 1960s and later became a two-time Oscar-winning actress. Through acting, directing, producing, and smart real estate choices, she built a huge and lasting fortune.

Sally Field Net Worth In 2026

During her long career in entertainment, Sally Field has built an estimated net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her fortune comes from many years of success in TV and movies, as well as from directing, producing, brand deals, and valuable real estate investments. Few stars have maintained both critical success and financial stability as long as Field.

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Sally Field Salaries, TV Paychecks & Career Earnings

Field’s early earnings were modest compared to her later success. During her breakout role on Gidget, she earned $500 per week, which would be about $5,000 per week today, adjusted for inflation. Her salary increased with The Flying Nun, where she earned $4,500 per episode, roughly $40,000 today.

Across the sitcom’s 82 episodes, her earnings totaled nearly $370 thousand, which translates to roughly $3.4 million today. As her career matured, her salary increased dramatically. On the hit ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, Field initially earned $100,000 per episode, which doubled to $200,000 after she became an executive producer. These television paychecks became some of the largest contributors to her fortune.

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Sally Field Real Estate Portfolio & Million-Dollar Homes

Real estate has also played a major role in Field’s wealth. In 2011, she sold her Malibu estate for $5.51 million. The sprawling property included nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and close to three acres of land.

The following year, Field purchased a home in Pacific Palisades for $2.3 million. Located in one of Los Angeles’ most popular neighborhoods, the home added even more value to her luxury lifestyle and became a strong long-term investment.

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Sally Field’s Awards & Career Legacy

Sally Field’s financial success has also grown thanks to her many major awards, including two Oscars, several Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. These achievements raised her status in Hollywood and helped increase her earning power throughout her career.

Today, Sally Field’s $50 million fortune shows her lasting Hollywood success, smart money choices, and strong career in one of the world’s most competitive industries.

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