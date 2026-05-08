Hiromu Arakawa’s new supernatural anime Daemons of the Shadow Realm has quickly become one of the most popular shows of Spring 2026. Among all the mysterious characters, Dera has drawn particular attention for his intelligence, calm demeanor, and secretive past. Even though he is not the strongest fighter, his role is very important to the story.

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Who Is Dera (Ryuu Tadera) In Daemons Of The Shadow Realm?

Dera, whose real name is Ryuu Tadera, is first shown as a careful trader in Higashimura. But after a sudden attack in Episode 1, we start to see who he really is. He becomes an important protector of Yuru and helps him stay alive in a dangerous world full of daemon users and hidden dangers.

He is also the leader of the Tadera clan and acts as a link between the isolated village of Higashimura and the outside world. Unlike many other characters, Dera does not depend on tsugai for power, which makes him different and unique in the series.

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Dera’s Personality Traits & Adaptability In The Anime

Dera is calm, observant, and very intelligent. He always thinks carefully before taking action. At the same time, he is not easy to predict. He takes risks, makes bold decisions, and sometimes lets others handle responsibilities, which makes his character feel more real and human.

One of his most interesting traits is adaptability. In early episodes, he appears as a rugged traditional trader. Later, he changes his appearance completely in the outside world, showing that he is willing to adjust his identity for survival.

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Dera’s Backstory & Tsugai Loss Explained

Before returning to Japan, Dera worked as a mercenary in other countries. His past is filled with war, loss, and emotional pain. The biggest turning point in his life was when his tsugai partner sacrificed their life to save him. After that, he decides not to replace them and chooses to live without a tsugai to show respect. This decision explains his emotional restraint and survival-first mindset.

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Dera’s Role As Yuru’s Protector & Mentor

Dera serves as a mentor and protector to Yuru. He also helps him understand tsugai systems and activates his abilities early in the series. Alongside Hana, he forms a protective unit to ensure Yuru’s safety, even using a fake marriage to avoid suspicion.

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Why Dera Is One Of The Most Important Characters?

Dera stands out in Daemons of the Shadow Realm not because of physical strength but because of his wisdom, experience, and strong survival instincts. His complicated past and practical approach make him one of the most important characters in the anime.

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