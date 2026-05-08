If there’s one celebrity romance currently dominating pop culture conversation, it’s Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff. What started as a subtle friendship became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances after the pair finally made their lustrous red-carpet debut together, in Billie’s concert movie Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

From intimate dates to shared creative energy to public appearances, Billie and Nat’s relationship has unfolded in a way that has invested fans at every step. Here’s the complete timeline of Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff‘s romance so far.

Billie Eilish with her boyfriend Nat Wolff! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LH1lNO7O0H — Billie Eilish Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) May 7, 2026

How Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Sparked Dating Rumors

Speculation about Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff began in 2024 after the pair began appearing together more frequently in the music and entertainment industries.

According to Vogue, Nat’s relationship to Billie deepened after he featured in her “CHIHIRO” music video era and later joined portions of her tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft, alongside his brother Alex Wolff. Fans immediately noticed how at ease they were around each other.

Nat, best known for projects like Paper Towns and The Naked Brothers Band, also appeared to share a deeper personal bond with Billie through their experiences with Tourette syndrome. In an interview with People, Alex Wolff spoke about how that shared understanding helped Billie and Nat connect on a more personal level beyond music and touring.

At the time, neither Billie nor Nat publicly addressed the growing speculation. But the internet certainly noticed.

More 'CHIHIRO' bts of Billie and Nat Wolff! pic.twitter.com/P29rfZc85p — Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) June 11, 2024

Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Romance Rumors Heat Up

By early 2025, dating rumors intensified. Poprant reported that Billie and Nat were spotted together since the iHeartRadio Music Awards, while fans have been keeping an eye out for their outings. Then came the moment that confirmed their relationship.

In June 2025, paparazzi photographed Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff kissing during a trip to Venice, Italy, instantly sparking buzz on social media. Entertainment Weekly mentioned the Italy photos as the most obvious public sign of their relationship so far.

Despite the viral attention online, both stars kept their relationship very private. There were no elaborate announcements. No dramatic reveals. Just quiet appearances and growing certainty. Sometimes, the soft launch says everything.

Billie and Nat Wolff in Venice, Italy recently! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/jqbmzVTXmq — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) June 11, 2025

Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Then came May 2026. Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff officially hit the red carpet together at the premiere of Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles. Photos from the event went viral right away, and the fans dubbed it the couple’s “hard launch.”

According to InStyle, the pair seemed affectionate and at ease as they posed together for the camera. Billie was joined by her family, including brother Finneas and his fiancée Claudia Sulewski, while Nat’s brothers, Alex Wolff and his fiancée Alexia Thon, were also in attendance.

In an age where celebrity relationships are often documented in real time online, Billie and Nat’s subtle style has only interested the fans even more. Now, whether they choose to stay ultra-private or go more public in the future, one thing is for sure: Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have definitely become one of Hollywood’s hottest new couples in a short time.

Billie Eilish didn’t seem to like how Nat Wolff wrapped his hand around her waist… so she handled it respectfully 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ZsSkpIBPi — Jay Jay (@MachalaDoctor) May 7, 2026

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary: Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt & More Land Massive Pay Hikes Compared To Original Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News