The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which began in late 2024 after Lively accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star of sexual harassment, retaliation, and running a smear campaign, has a new update.

After months of legal fights, dismissed claims, and growing pressure, the high-profile case was settled just weeks before trial. Blake Lively’s and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle over It Ends With Us may be over, but experts believe the financial toll was enormous.

According to legal analysts, both stars likely spent several million dollars combined on the case before reaching a settlement just weeks before their scheduled New York trial. With roughly 1,500 docket entries, multiple attorneys, and high-profile law firms charging premium hourly rates, legal fees reportedly soared into the millions, according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It Ends With Us (@itendswithusmovie)

Why Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Settled Before Trial

New York attorney Richard Schoenstein estimated that the overall legal cost was “in the multiple millions,” pointing out that top legal teams often bill more than $1,000 per hour. Attorney Megan Thomas echoed that assessment, calling the total spending “an obscene amount.”

Experts suggest the decision to settle came down to economics as much as strategy. As the case progressed, several of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment and defamation allegations, were dismissed, while Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million countersuit was also thrown out. This greatly reduced what either side could realistically gain by continuing the case.

How Reputation Risks Made The It Ends With Us Battle Even Costlier

Beyond legal costs, analysts say both sides also faced serious reputational risks. A public trial could have revealed damaging details, brought more negative media coverage, and led to unpredictable jury decisions. For celebrities with major public profiles, protecting their reputation can sometimes matter more than money.

Thomas noted that settlements often occur just before trial, when both sides have a clearer idea of what evidence may be admitted in court. This likely played a major role in the final agreement.

Confidential Settlement Terms Leave Financial Questions Behind

While the exact settlement amount remains private, experts believe neither side achieved a major financial win. Instead, the agreement likely focused on ending expensive legal battles, reducing further public damage, and allowing everyone involved to move on.

Lastly, the It Ends With Us dispute may have cost millions, but for both Lively and Baldoni, avoiding further damage was the most valuable outcome.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary: Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt & More Land Massive Pay Hikes Compared To Original Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News