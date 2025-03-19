Ever since Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual misconduct in December 2024, it has been a rollercoaster ride for both of them. She claimed in her suit that Baldoni who not only acted in the movie, It Ends With Us, but also directed tried to harass her s*xually by adding improvised kissing scenes and s*x scenes beyond what was in the script. She even claimed that there was no intimacy coordinator.

However, on the other hand, Baldoni, who later sued Lively, her husband, and her team for defaming him presented evidence where the Gossip Girl actress revealed she didn’t want to meet the movie’s intimacy coordinator ahead of the filming. Now, Mia Schachter, an intimacy coordinator (who was not involved in the film) talked about in a new documentary what she believed after watching the onset fiasco which turned out to be the main issue of the lawsuit. Scroll ahead.

In the new documentary titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni that airs on Monday in the UK, Mia Schachter said (as per US Weekly), “From reading their text messages, I do get the sense that, at one point, there was genuine affection between them and what felt like a friendship.” The texts in question included jokes that can also be labeled as flirtatious conversation.

While talking about not having an intimacy coordinator in a film like It Ends With Us, Mia explained, “In my experience, when an actor says, ‘I don’t need to meet the intimacy coordinator until we’re shooting,’ as much as it hinders my process, it does typically indicate that they trust their scene partner.” She further added, “And those texts made me think that, at one point, she did feel a lot of trust with him.”

When the slow-dancing footage was shown to Mia Schachter where Blake Lively can be seen opting out of any kissing scenes and suggesting they should talk and laugh, the intimacy coordinator supported Lively’s decision. She said, “I see an actress trying not to kiss her co-worker, and instead of saying, ‘I don’t want to do that,’ she’s making other suggestions,” while Baldoni tried to prove that the actress wanted to insert “herself into the production process in intrusive ways.”

Schachter further pointed out that Blake Lively’s move in this particular scenario was quite considerate. The Age of Adaline actress could easily humiliate the actor/director by directly pointing at the issue. She stated, “It could be humiliating for everyone there to see Blake Lively tell Justin Baldoni, ‘Stop trying to kiss me.’”

Well, the legal battle is still going on. However, it seems Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are coping with this situation quite well. What are your thoughts about this whole scenario?

