Ever since the news of Selena Gomez getting engaged to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco first came out in early December 2024, netizens have been wondering what the couple plan to do for their wedding. While the majority of fans dislike the pair and cannot understand the odd pairing, there are others who want Selena to just be happy, regardless of who she is with.

A report has now claimed that the singer is leaning towards a backyard wedding with the music producer. The two are homebodies most of the time and prefer more of an intimate and special setup without too many people giving them anxiety. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Does Selena Gomez Plan To Marry Benny Blanco In Their Backyard?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the duo are already discussing the details. “Selena can’t wait to marry Benny” and the venue she has been heavily leaning towards is the backyard of their $35 million Beverly Hills mansion which they bought towards the end of 2024. “Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home,” a source told the portal about the same.

The insider added, “They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family.” When it comes to the list of people attending the wedding, the pop star is in a fix. She previously stated that she tends to get overwhelmed with more than 40 people around. The backyard wedding also works in limiting the guest line by a large number.

“Selena has so many friends and loved ones, she’s now having a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited,” as per the report. As for the theme of the special day, “It will be a blend of her Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish traditions. They’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings,” the source alleged about the couple’s preparations.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding Plans

As for the food, it is no secret that Benny loves to cook for Selena and is often whipping up her favorite things in the kitchen. This is why he will also oversee the wedding menu and cake. As per the source, Selena has found a reception dress but “still has to decide what she’ll walk down the aisle in.”

The insider further stated, “They also need to set the date, pick flowers and figure out a color scheme,” and then concluded the report, “Selena has pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration” which might help her pick out what she wants for her special day. No date or month has been confirmed yet. The two got engaged after only over a year of dating.

