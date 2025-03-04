The 97th Academy Awards delivered a ceremony brimming with groundbreaking momentsh that jolted the congregation of cinema’s luminaries. Anora emerged as the night’s titan, propelled by Sean Baker’s monumental sweep of accolades, while Mikey Madison, at a mere 25 years, clinched Best Actress and etched her name among Gen-Z trailblazers.

While Demi Moore’s inaugural nomination stirred the throng, hinting at her overdue recognition, Kieran Culkin’s season-long conquest lent a touch of inevitability to the proceedings. From distant corners of the globe to voices long sidelined, the night manifested a roster of precedents stretching the annals of Oscar history. Here are 10 records established and broken at the historical 97th Academy Awards.

1. Longest Speech in Oscar History by an Actor

Adrien Brody’s 5-minute-40-second address for The Brutalist set a Guinness World Record as the longest Oscar speech, outlasting Greer Garson’s 1942 record by a wide margin, though footage does not exist from the Mrs. Miniver actress’ prestigious moment to corroborate this. The Grand Budapest Hotel actor’s relentless oration silenced the orchestra’s attempts to intervene once again after 22 years, rendering the moment a conspicuous spectacle of verbosity.

2. First Oscar Win for Brazil

Brazil finally adhered to a cinematic tradition dipped in vigor and tenacity, finally securing its first Oscar win with I’m Still Here in Best International Feature. After nominations for O Pagador de Promessas in 1962, O Quatrilho in 1995, Central Station in 1998, and the legendary crime-drama, City of God, in 2002, Fernanda Torres’s portrayal of a mother defying oppression clinched the prize. The film’s surreal depiction of political resilience resonated with voters, facilitating them to finally celebrate Brazilian artistry at the Academy’s floor.

3. First Oscar Win for Latvia

Latvia’s Flow precipitated a landmark by capturing Best Animated Feature, establishing the nation’s inaugural Academy Award. The indie flick stands as the second consecutive foreign film to prevail in this category, following The Boy and the Heron, and joins Waltz with Bashir as the second animated film nominated for International Feature. The small-scale tale of survival through a feline lens of a stray animal undoubtedly pleased the Academy, cementing Latvia’s place in animation lore.

4. First Acting Win by a Gen-Z Performer

Mikey Madison’s Best Actress triumph for Anora at age 25 effectuated a milestone, rendering her the first Gen-Z actor to claim an Oscar for acting, and second overall since Billie Eilish took home two Best Song wins. Maddison’s unapologetically gritty portrayal of a Brooklyn escort, a professional that has had 14 prior winners, propelled the indie sensation to five total victories. At once raw and revelatory, Madison’s performance heralded a mixture of both a bygone era and a new generation’s ascent, with her youth suddenly putting her on radar of the entire world.

5. First Nomination of a Transgender Actor

Karla Sofía Gascón’s nomination for Emilia Pérez induced a historic moment, establishing her as the first openly transgender person recognized in an acting race of the gender they transition into. While a victory remained a distant dream, dimmed by resurfaced controversial tweets that nettled certain communities, yet her role in the eccentric musical juggernaut stirred a bold stride forward.

6. First Black Man to Win Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell’s win for Wicked’s lavish costumes jarred the annals, designating him the first Black man to secure Best Costume Design. An honor whence men are already underrepresented, Tazewell’s victory materialized thanks to his exquisite work that uplifted the appearance of Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo’s emerald-clad Elphaba, transforming the film into a visual feast that dazzled voters.

7. First Win by a Person of Dominican Descent

Zoe Saldaña’s Best Supporting Actress win for Emilia Pérez precipitated a breakthrough, establishing her as the first of Dominican descent to prevail. Her portrayal of a fierce confidante in the musical drama shone brightly, a beacon amid the film’s rocky night. Saldaña’s already a force to be reckoned with at the box office, having participated in four of the six highest-grossing films, including Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

8. First Actor to Win on First and Second Nominations

His second achievement on the list, Adrien Brody’e Best Actor win meant that he has now converted his first two acting nominations into wins, a feat unseen in 97 years, inducing disbelief as a rare jewel in a century-long Oscar history. His second victory, for The Brutalist, followed The Pianist in 2003, where he also set the record as the youngest Best Actor at 29 years, 11 months and the only to win in his 20s.

9. Most Wins by an Individual in a Single Night

Sean Baker’s four victories for his bittersweet tragicomedy Anora, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Editing, tie Walt Disney’s 1952 record for the most Oscars by one person in a single night, though Disney won those awards for four different films. Anora marked the absolute summit of Baker’s indie niche, also snagging Best Actress for Mikey Madison, galvanizing a sweep totaling five awards. Baker’s triumph over studio giants and streaming services delivered a double blow, hopefully initiating the renaissance for scrappy filmmaking.

10. Most Losses Suffered by a Single Film

The salaciousness of Emilia Pérez’s collapse, with 11 losses from 13 nominations, ties it with The Turning Point in 1977 and The Color Purple in 1985 for the most defeats in one ceremony. Though the latter movies went home empty-handed, the musical crime-thriller avoided a complete shutout, triumphing in Best Song and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, yet its vexatious downfall from early buzz assuming it to be the frontrunner left the throng pondering its perplexing fate. Emilia Pérez also became the first to be nominated at both Best Picture and Best International Feature without winning either.

