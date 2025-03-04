Kim Kardashian knows how to get people talking, and her latest red carpet-appearance was no exception. The reality star made waves at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025, striding onto the red carpet in a voluminous white Balenciaga haute couture gown that looked straight out of a wedding scene. However, fans had plenty to say about its unique, almost paper-like texture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian’s Minimalist Yet Controversial Look

At 44, The Kardashians star embraced a minimalist approach, opting for a slicked-back bun, natural makeup, and no accessories, almost as if she had wrapped herself in a bed sheet and walked out the door. The gown itself was crafted from Tyvek, a high-density polyethylene material commonly used in house wrap, protective equipment, and medical packaging. This gave it an unconventional, crinkled appearance.

However, social media quickly caught on, with Vanity Fair posting her look on Instagram and sparking a flurry of comments. “Like the fitted sheet no one can fold,” one user wrote. Another shared, “Toilet paper and a terrible tan.” “Spare a square?” asked a third while a fourth dubbed her “Kleenex Kardashian.”

Inside the party, Kim reunited with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who chose dramatic black lace gowns by Thierry Mugler and Ashi Studios. While they exuded dark elegance, Kim went for an ethereal aesthetic. Later, she shared her look with the caption “Kimsaprincess,” a nod to her LLC name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Moments: From Chanel To Caribbean

The reality TV mogul’s show-stopping fashion moment came just a day after she stunned at the Chanel pre-Oscar party in a vintage 1992 corseted minidress, complete with bows adorning her waist-grazing ponytail.

Beyond the red carpet, Kim has been keeping busy. A recent vacation in Jamaica saw her flaunting sultry bikini looks, from a wild leopard-print two-piece to a playful wet T-shirt ensemble. In the business world, she’s making moves with her brand Skims, which is gearing up for a major collaboration with Nike, which is set to launch this spring.

Kim Kardashian’s History At Vanity Fair’s Oscar Bash

Vanity Fair’s Oscar bash is a familiar haunt for Kim. Just last year, she turned heads in a structured white Balenciaga dress that bore a striking resemblance to a dinner napkin. That night ended with her leaving the party alongside Odell Beckham Jr., fueling romance rumors as they later exited Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s afterparty together.

While her love life remains a mystery, hints keep dropping. She’s teased a relationship with an unnamed man on her Hulu show. Reports in December revealed that her current beau is a low-profile real estate investor, proof that, despite the headlines, some things in Kim’s world remain under wraps.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oscars 2025: James Bond Gets The Star Treatment With Electrifying Tribute By Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News