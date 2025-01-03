When it comes to the most popular set of reality television families, The Kardashian-Jenners top the list. When their long-running show Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped up after 20 seasons, they returned with The Kardashians, a Hulu docuseries. The family has enjoyed success on that front as well and an upcoming sixth season is about to air in 2025.

Revolving around the Kardashian sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, the Jenenr sisters Kendall and Kylie, and their mother Kris Jenner, the show showcases the ups and downs of their lives. Their former partners and family friends also make regular appearances on the series to add a touch of drama. Here’s a brief guide to all six seasons of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians: Guide To All 6 Seasons

Season 1 (2022)

The first season of The Kardashians premiered in April 2022 and concluded in June that year with 10 episodes. The synopsis stated, “The Kardashian-Jenner family brings their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives.” The poster featured all six in white or beige outfits in front of a dark green backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Season 2 (2022)

The second season of the Hulu show came back the same year and aired from September to November 2022. The season also featured 10 episodes, and the synopsis said, “From fiery romances and life-changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Season 3 (2023)

The next season aired from May to July 2023 and featured a total of 10 episodes. The synopsis teased new phases of the reality family as they navigated motherhood and co-parenting and built their own empires. “Their bond will be tested, and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm,” the official description concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Season 4 (2023)

The fourth season also aired in 2023 from September to November and featured the expected 10 episodes. The poster of the edition featured the six ladies in neutral toned outfits against a peachish-pink background. As for the synopsis, it mentioned “intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses” and “the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Season 5 (2024)

The latest fully released season aired from May to July 2024 and yes, it also had 10 episodes. The synopsis noted that the popular family continued “to defy expectations in all their endeavors” including “the big screen” and “baby bliss.” The edition promised “contentious sister dynamics” under the “eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch,” referring to Kris Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Season 6 (2025)

Season six and the upcoming edition of The Kardashians is set to premiere on February 6, 2025. A teaser was released recently with the tagline, “Stepping into a new era.” It featured the six wearing all black outfits, stepping out of their respective portraits in a museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!



