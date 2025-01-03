Over the last few months, the popular soap opera General Hospital has witnessed many shocking exits, voluntarily or involuntarily. Apart from the death of Sam McCall, played by Kelly Monaco, the show also saw the death of Dex Heller, portrayed by Evan Hofer. Fans were not happy about the exits of both the much-loved characters of the long-time running series.

To add to the blows, Chad Duell also announced his exit from the show, which is why his character, Michael Corinthos, also left the soap opera. When it came to leaving the show after 14 years of working on it, Chad spoke about his surprising decision and explained the reasons behind it.

Why Did Chad Duell Leave General Hospital?

During a recent appearance on the Daily Drama podcast, Chad opened up about his exit and called it a “life adjustment.” He said that a lot of stuff has been going on in his life, and while a few factors led to this decision, one of them was the death of his father, which he is “still coming to terms with.” He also revealed that he wanted more time to spend with his partner and child.

For the uninitiated, he is in a relationship with Luana Lucci, and they share a son named Dawson, who is a little over a year old. “I’m preparing myself for the next chapters,” he added. He disclosed that he felt stifled in certain aspects, which is why he is trying to take the time to grow. Sometimes, you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable,” Chad mused.

He accepted that he hadn’t done that for a long while and thought it was the right time to get out of his comfort zone and focus on more important things. Chad announced his exit in November 2024 on social media and took the opportunity to thank the fans and his General Hospital co-stars.

General Hospital: Chad Duell’s Farewell Message

“After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” he started off the note. He continued that it wasn’t an easy decision, but it felt like the right time to take it. Chad then expressed his gratitude to Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, as well as the cast and crew. He thanked the fans for their “unwavering support.”

Will Chad Duell Ever Return To General Hospital?

“This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later,” the soap star signed off. He also recently mentioned that Frank has kept the door open for a potential return at some point in time, but as of now, he needs to attend to a couple of things. Apart from focusing on his son and his girlfriend, Chad wants to do what’s best for him mentally, physically, or spiritually. He feels that he hasn’t taken proper care of himself, which he intends to do.

