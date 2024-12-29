The year is ending but the Port Charles drama will always be never-ending. The fans are looking forward to how the writers tie up and elevate some of the stories of the popular soap opera. With the deaths of a few of the hit characters on the show, they haven’t had too much to cheer about lately.

Here’s an overview of what to expect from the week ahead and an update on which days a new episode of General Hospital will not be featured on the network. Also, which rerun of an old episode can the viewers expect? Here is everything we know about the coming week’s slate of episodes.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 30

“Elizabeth makes a big discovery,” but what could it be about? She has had a good time over the holidays with her son Cameron returning home for the festivities. Will her discovery change things? Isaiah has some free advice to share with Lucky. On the other hand, Kristina receives intel from Lucas but what could it be about? Ava seeks out Laura’s company and lastly, Trina has something special to show to Kai. Will their romance get on track?

Tuesday, December 31

The last day of the year won’t air a new episode but fans can expect a rerun of episode 15537 which aired on August 26 this year. In it, Tracy is shaken while Laura goes on a mission and Anna asks for Robert’s help. To add to it, Jason listens to what Brennan has to say and Brook Lynn and Chase (who are newly-married) have an emotional talk with each other.

Wednesday, January 1

The first day of the new year also features encore episode 1555A which aired on September 23 this very year. In it, fans saw Carly and Brennan’s confrontation and Portia being on edge. On the other hand, Terry defended her decision, Elizabeth opened up about her doubts, and Curtis counseled.

Thursday, January 2

Day two of the new year brings a new episode where Anna has a threat to issue, but to whom? Ava wants the help of Alexis for something. Will she relent? Up next, Michael is left shocked. What exactly did he find out? Lulu goes through certain frustrations and “Willow receives an invitation.” Who sent it and what could it be about? Will it change things for the worse?

Friday, January 3

To end the week, Sonny has something to contemplate about: his future. Then, Michael attempts to “leverage an advantage.” Charlotte is all set to make a decision and Jason refuses somebody’s offer. Lastly, Sasha went through a lot over the past year and chooses to confide in Felicia. Will she find some peace or will her troubles continue to plague her?

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News