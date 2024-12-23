Just like every other soap opera at the moment, The Bold and the Beautiful has also been undergoing some major drama. The popular show has some re-appearances planned for the fans during this festive season. With new pairings and family drama, things are surely about to get good this week.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from the episodes this week and an update on which days a new episode of The Bold and The Beautiful will not be featured. Here’s everything we know about this week’s episodes.

The Bold And The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 23

The week begins with the iconic Forrester and Logan feud but this time around Zende is a major player in it. How will he figure out his role in the mess? Meanwhile, Brooke is stunned when Ridge’s actions and repeated mistakes change both of their future, as well as Taylor’s. What will happen? And how will it impact the three of them? Keep watching to find out.

Tuesday, December 24

Hope and Carter are a new couple and it’s time for them to celebrate their first Christmas together. Will it be romantic and jolly or turn into a bumpy ride? Brooke might not be having the best time of her life recently but with the festive season, she has the support of her loved ones to lean on. The Forrester family comes together to celebrate the essence of Christmas. On the other hand, Eric plays the piano, setting the perfect mood for the day.

Wednesday, December 25

Christmas Day will not feature a brand-new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Instead, an old episode from December 2014 will be broadcast on CBS. It features the Union Mission Kitchen in Southern California. If reruns interest you then this might be the day for you. Otherwise, a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be all set to air the next day.

Thursday, December 26

The festivities may have brought in some cheer and joy but for how long? With Katie and Will clashing over Electra being fired, how will things fare between the mother and son? On the other hand, Electra has her own set of problems to deal with. Especially with her finding out about Remy’s weird obsession. What steps will she take now that she knows the truth?

Friday, December 27

Fanny Grayson is back and she has a perfume line to pitch to Forrester Creations this time around. What response will the signer receive from the company? The news of Electra’s firing hasn’t gone down well with Ivy and especially Will. The two confront Hope and Carter and ask for the answers they seek. Lastly, Bill is left shocked when he visits Luna in prison. What discovery has he made and how will it impact the storylines in the future?

