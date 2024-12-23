Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni has been mired in controversy ever since the release of his hit film It Ends with Us. After the news of his alleged feud with his co-star Blake Lively, the actress has accused him of sexual harassment.

Justin has been working in the entertainment industry for two decades and has accumulated a decent amount of wealth along the way. However, his net worth might take a dip following the lawsuit by Blake Lively, as his talent agency WME has already decided to drop him.

Justin Baldoni’s Net Worth

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Baldoni has a net worth of $4 million, which is quite less than Blake Lively’s estimated net worth of $30 million. Justin shot to fame by playing Rafael Solano in The CW show Jane the Virgin from 2014 to 2019. He later ventured into direction and helmed the 2019 teen romantic drama Five Feet Apart.

The following year, he directed the Disney+ film Clouds, which tells the story of musician Zach Sobiech. Justin’s popularity then increased in 2024 as he directed and acted in the romantic drama It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s eponymous book.

He played Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon and abusive partner, alongside Blake. The film made over $350 million at the box office, and Justin earned $320K for his acting role, though his pay for directing was not revealed.

In 2013, Justin Baldoni founded Wayfarer Entertainment, a company focused on creating inspiring content. In 2019, the company was valued at $10 million. Three years later, Billionaire Steve Sarowitz invested $125 million in the company.

Justin has also invested in real estate. In 2020, he and his wife, Emily Foxler, bought a 10-acre property in Santa Paula, California, for $2.1 million. However, after major success, Justin’s reputation has been hurt by Blake Lively’s allegations.

In December 2024, Blake filed a complaint against Justin, accusing him of harassment and blaming him for creating a toxic environment on the sets of It Ends With Us. She also alleged that Justin ran an online campaign against her to damage her image. The actor has denied these claims.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Keanu Reeves Turn Down Captain Marvel Despite MCU Interest?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News