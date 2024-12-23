Yes, MCU and Keanu Reeves makes total sense, doesn’t it? Well, MCU agreed. In fact, Kevin Fiege exclaimed that they have been trying to rope him in, “for almost every film we make,” the John Wick star has yet to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Feige revealed this MCU near-miss during an interview with ComicBook.com, saying, “We talk to Keanu Reeves about… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” Translation: Reeves has been on Marvel’s wishlist for years, but fate—or contracts—had other plans.

Rumors flew faster than a Quinjet back in the day, especially when Reeves was linked to The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie. But that never took off either. Reeves, already dominating the box office with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (a global smash at $276 million), seemed content steering clear of superhero tights.

And here’s the kicker: Reeves wasn’t against playing a Marvel hero. Quite the opposite—he even expressed excitement about joining the MCU. But stretched contracts gave him serious pause. Speaking to Collider, Reeves admitted, “From a practical standpoint, the idea of a longtime contract is sort of ‘errr’ because you want to make sure the material is up to a certain level. Like the good or great level.”

It’s not like Reeves lacked superhero cred. Back in 2005, he channeled his inner anti-hero as DC’s Constantine. Marvel, however, had other roles lined up for him. At different points, they considered him for Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and even Doctor Strange. But no cape or claws ever materialized.

Despite this MCU dodge, Reeves was already riding a career high in 2019. His viral cameo in Always Be My Maybe turned heads (and sparked memes), and he charmed audiences as the voice of Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. Add to that his surprise at being dubbed “the internet’s boyfriend,” and you had a guy who didn’t need Marvel to stay in the spotlight.

Still, Marvel wasn’t shy about their admiration. Feige’s comments showed just how much they wanted Reeves in their lineup. It wasn’t just about box office numbers; it was about finding the right role for him—one worthy of the man who made “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back” iconic.

For now, Reeves and Marvel remain an almost-love story. But if Feige’s persistence tells us anything, this door isn’t entirely shut. Maybe one day, we’ll finally see Reeves rev up his Ghost Rider bike or don the claws of a reimagined Wolverine. Until then, Reeves seems pretty comfortable being Keanu: the actor, the legend, and, of course, the internet’s eternal boyfriend.

