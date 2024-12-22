Christmas is just around the corner, and the cinemas are also filled with some exciting picks. This Friday, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King arrived at the theatres. While the Disney flick is expected to earn below the projections, the Sonic the Hedgehog threequel is poised to crush the industry’s projections in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been awarded an A on CinemaScore, just like the other two movies in the series. The film has excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes as well. The critics gave it a solid 86%, and they say, “With a double helping of Jim Carrey’s antics and a quicksilver pace befitting its hero, it is the best entry in this amiable series yet.” The audience rating is also more magnificent than this, as they gave it 98%. It will indeed top the box office chart this week, its debut weekend.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 scored solid numbers on Friday, its opening day. According to the report, it collected $25.8 million on Friday, including $6.5 million on Thursday previews. It is below the second film’s release day number of $26.5 million but significantly more than the first film’s $20.9 million.

The movie was previously projected to earn between $65 and $75 million in its debut weekend, beating Mufasa: The Lion King. However, based on the current conditions, the threequel is eyeing a $70-$75 million 3-day opening weekend in North America.

Sonic the Hedgehog, starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Keanu Reeves, Krysten Ritter, and Idris Elba, was released on December 20. It has been directed by Jeff Fowler.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Moana 2 Box Office (North America): Beats The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers’ $340M+ To Become 73rd Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News