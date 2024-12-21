Moana 2 is unaffected by the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, another Disney movie. Although Mufasa seems to be heading for an underwhelming debut at the US box office, Dwayne Johnson’s movie has surpassed the domestic haul of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The film, however, had weaker legs than Wicked. Scroll below for more.

Two new movies have arrived at the theatres – Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King this Friday. However, the exhibitors did not predict much impact on the Moana sequel because of them. Its biggest competition is Wicked, as it managed to take away the #1 spot from the Disney sequel several times at the US box office.

Moana 2 has now surpassed the domestic haul of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, released in 2002. It is the second installment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy featuring an ensemble cast comprising Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Bernard Hill, Christopher Lee, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Brad Dourif, Karl Urban, and Andy Serkis. The movie collected $345.51 million at the US box office.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed in his latest report that the Disney sequel scored a solid $1.9 million on 4th Thursday, with a drop of 18.3% from last Thursday, and with that, the movie has hit a $346 million cume in North America. It has thus surpassed the domestic haul of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ $345.5 million to become the #73 highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Moana 2 is expected to cross $350 million this weekend. The film is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States. Meanwhile, the Disney sequel collected $380.40 million overseas and allied with the domestic cume, its worldwide gross hit $726.37 million. It is already the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

Moana 2 was released in the United States on November 27.

