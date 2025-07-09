We often talk about the performance of superstars in the post-COVID era, but there are some actors who are no less than stars, as their presence elevates the impact of the entire film. One such gem of an actor is Akshaye Khanna, who is getting his due lately. The actor, who loves living a mysterious life, is back in the business with a bang, and his box office stats are rocking. Up next, he’s coming up with Dhurandhar, which has the potential to rake in massive numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshaye Khanna is back in the business!

Akshaye has carved out his space among the top performers of Bollywood long ago. It’s just that he didn’t appear in many films as he’s extremely choosy about his scripts. Luckily, his fans are getting more of him in the post-COVID era, and so far, he has been a part of some really interesting films. Not just content-wise but even in the number game, he’s having a dream run.

In the post-COVID era, Akshaye Khanna has witnessed two theatrical releases so far. The first was Drishyam 2, which turned out to be a massive success at the Indian box office and did a business of 241 crore net in 2022. After Drishyam 2, he was seen in Chhaava earlier this year. It turned out to be a historic success with a net collection of 615.39 crores.

Up next, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in Dhurandhar. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film is already enjoying solid hype due to its power-packed first look promo. Scheduled to release in December 2025, the magnum opus has the potential to set the Indian box office on fire.

Akshaye Khanna is chasing a major post-COVID milestone at the Indian box office

If we look closely, Akshaye’s cumulative post-COVID collection at the Indian box office stands at 856.39 crore net. So, he just needs 143.61 crores more to touch the mark of 1000 crores. And the kind of buzz Dhurandhar is enjoying, he’s likely to achieve the feat easily.

Indian box office performance of Akshaye’s post-COVID releases (net collection):

Drishyam 2 (2022) – 241 crores

Chhaava (2025) – 615.39 crores

Total – 856.39 crores

