Akshaye Khanna is currently getting immense love for his film Chhaava. The actor portrayed Aurangzeb in the film, and people love to hate his portrayal of the Mughal emperor in the film. While the period drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj is gaining numbers at the box office, the stars are also climbing the ladder to success, increasing their worth on moneymeter!

Back To Back Success

Akshaye has delivered two 200 crore grossers at the box office post-COVID with Drishyam 2 and Chhaava. In fact, the actor has also added crores to his assets in the last few years. Interestingly, his net worth is much higher than that of his Chhaava co-star!

Akshaye Khanna Net Worth 2025

The Hungama actor, who has a vast and loyal fan base and an illustrious career in the industry, enjoys a massive net worth of almost 167 crore, as per a report by OneIndia. In fact, his net worth has grown by almost 12% in the last two years.

When Akshaye’s Father Vinod Khanna Lend Him Loan!

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, despite owning crores of assets, Akshaye Khanna was once lent a loan of almost 23.25 lakh by his dad Vinod Khanna, and the late superstar declared the same while filing his affidavit before Lok Sabha elections!

307% Higher Assets Than Vicky Kaushal!

Akshaye’s net worth is almost 307% higher than his Chhaava co-star. Vicky Kaushal owns a net worth of almost 41 crore, and Akshaye’s assets are almost 4 times higher than that of Vicky’s. This vast difference exists despite a huge difference in their salaries.

Akshaye Khanna VS Vicky Kaushal Salary

While Akshaye Khanna was paid 2.5 crore for Chaava, Vicky commanded a salary 4 times higher – almost 10 crore. In fact, as per the reports, Akshaye’s fee has not seen any growth since his last outing Drishyam 2, where he was paid the same remuneration of 2.5 crore.

Akshaye will be next seen in Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Hopefully, the superstar witness more growth on moneymeter!

