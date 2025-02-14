Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is all set to roar in the theaters from February 14 and the film is making all the right kind of noises, promising a good start at the box office. While the star cast of the period drama have worked hard, they also have worked practically with their remunerations not affecting the budget!

Reported Budget & Salary

The reported budget for the film is said to be 130 crore, and the total salary of the lead cast is only 13 – 14% of the entire budget. Clearly, right from Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika Mandanna, everyone has kept their salaries controlled, putting the budget to what it is meant for – the making of the film!

Vicky Kaushal Takes 7% Of Chhaava’s Budget?

As per a DNA report, Vicky Kaushal has charged 10 crore to play Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. This is almost 7% of the entire reported budget and the same as the actor’s last fee for his last biopic film, Sam Bahadur!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Remuneration

Even Rashmika Mandanna has not hiked her fee for the film despite Animal’s roaring success, charging the same 4 crore, she charged for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film!

Akshaye Khanna’s Paycheck For Chhaava

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Drishyam 2, and he has taken a pay cut for Chhaava from his last film! While he was paid 2.5 crore in Drishyam 2, the actor has been paid 2 crore for playing the antagonist in Chhaava. Interestingly, while Ajay Devgn was paid 12 times more than Akshaye in Drishyam 2, Vicky Kaushal has been paid 5 times more than the actor in their upcoming film!

Other Stars’ Salaries

Ashutosh Rana has reportedly been paid 80 lakh to play Hambirrao Mohite, while Divya Dutta’s paycheck to play Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale is almost 45 lakh!

For the unversed, the period drama is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

