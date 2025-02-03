It was 69 years ago that Hindi Cinema witnessed one of its most beautiful leading ladies on screen. Waheeda Rehman arrived with CID, which also starred Dev Anand. The actress danced her way on ‘Kahin Pe Nigaahein Kahin Pe Nishana,’ making her way into the hearts of the audiences in an instant!

Initially, the Guide actress was signed by Guru Dutt in a three-film deal which gave the Indian Cinema one of its biggest superstars. After CID, she starred in Pyaasa, a classic that is ranked among the best films of Indian Cinema!

Waheeda Rehman Net Worth

Waheeda Rehman was born on February 3, 1938, and the actress celebrated entering the 87th year of her life. She still enjoys all the luxuries and pleasures, thanks to the massive assets she has made for herself over the years. Currently, she enjoys a net worth of 85 crore, as per a report in OneIndia.

In 2022, the actress even gifted herself a BMS worth 65 lakh. She enjoys luxurious getaways and vacations with her best friends, Asha Parekh and Helen. In fact, at this age, she even enjoys wildlife photography and pursues it as her passion!

Waheeda Rehman’s Salary Growth!

Waheeda Rehman was signed by Guru Dutt for a three-film contract and was hired by his production house at a salary of Rs 2000 per month, which was hiked to Rs 3500 later. For Solva Saavan the actress was paid a remuneration of Rs 30,000 making her the second highest-paid actress of her time. In her entire career, the actress was paid 7 lakh, which was the highest she charged for a film.

From getting paid Rs 30K in her initial years to charging 7 lakh per film, the Pyaasa actress witnessed a salary hike of massive 2233% over the years in her film career that started in 1954!

If we talk about living like a queen, then Waheeda Rehman definitely turns precious and worthy than Chaudhvin Ka Chaand!

