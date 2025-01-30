Paatal Lok has been entertaining audiences with its second season on Prime Video, and Jaideep Ahlawat is clearly the man of the moment. However, more than his character Hathiram Chaudhary, his salary for the web series that also stars Ishwak Singh and Tilottama Shome.

Ahlawat appeared as Hathiram Chaudhary for the first time in 2020 and a report suggests that he was paid a very humble amount of 40 lakh for his role. However, in five years, his salary and stardom has grown by leaps and bounds!

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok Salary

A 2022 report by Pinkvilla suggests that Jaideep Ahlawat’s salary has grown by 50 times from season 1 to season 2. The actor has been reportedly paid almost 20 crore for appearing as Hathiram Chaudhary for Paatal Lok season 2.

Second Highest Paid OTT Actor

Ahlawat, with this, reported 20 crore salary for the Prime video web series, is now the second highest-paid OTT actor for a web series in India. This growth is phenomenal since his salary for Paatal Lok season 2 surpasses the salaries of Mirzapur‘s leading man, Pankaj Tripathi, The Family Man’s leading man, Manoj Bajpai, and others.

Jaideep Ahlawat VS Pankaj Tripathi VS Saif Ali Khan

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen bhaiya in Prime Video’s most viewed web series, Mirzapur, was paid 10 crore for the last season of the series that arrived in 2024. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is being paid 100% higher his remuneration for the new season of Paatal Lok. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan for Sacred Games was paid 15 crore for one season, which makes him and Pankaj Tripathi the third and the fourth highest-paid OTT actors in India.

Highest Paid OTT Actor In India

While Jaideep Ahlawat has swiftly climbed his way up in the list of highest-paid OTT actors in India, claiming the second highest spot, the top spot remains with Ajay Devgn. The Maidaan actor charged 125 crore for his debut web series Rudra on Disney+Hotstar, making him the highest-paid OTT actor in India. Surely, no other star can match this figure, but Jaideep Ahlawat is clearly winning the OTT game with his recently reported remuneration as Hathiram Chaudhary for Paatal Lok season 2. Hopefully, he keeps adding more zeroes to this figure with some more amazing work.

