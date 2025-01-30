Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most bankable faces of the Indian TV industry and one of the most accomplished social media influencers on the block. At the mere age of 23, she has garnered a whopping net worth of more than 200 crore. Not only this, but her paycheck has also toppled some prominent starlets of the TV industry, which includes the likes of Ankita Lokhande and Tejaswwi Prakash when it comes to reality TV shows. Here is a comparison of their remuneration per episode for their fiction and reality TV shows.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been part of TV shows like Phulwa, Dill Mill Gaye, Siyaasat, Tu Aashiqui, and Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se. She was also seen in the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ka The End and in the film Hichki opposite Rani Mukerji. She participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 wherein she was paid a whopping 18 lakhs per episode. Furthermore, she was also paid 2 lakhs per episode for the show Laughter Challenge. With a stellar Instagram follower count of 49.7 million, she charges 1.5 to 2 crores for an Instagram post. According to Bollywood Shaadi, her net worth is reportedly around 250 crores.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry. She became a household name with her performance of Archana in the cult TV show Pavitra Rishta. She was seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain, wherein she emerged as the third runner-up. She was one of the highest-paid contestants on the show and earned 3 lakhs per episode. Her weekly remuneration for the show was around 11 to 12 lakhs per week.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was seen in Bigg Boss 15 which she also ended up winning. The actress is currently seen on Celebrity Master Chef wherein she charges around 3 lakhs per episode. She is said to be the highest paid contestant of the show.

Hence, it is a tie between Ankita Lokhande and Tejasswi Prakash’s paychecks. However, Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s per episode fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 resulted in her having an 83% higher remuneration than these beloved TV faces and also to emerge as the highest paid reality TV star. Jannat toppling the bankability of these TV veterans at the age of 23 is truly a supreme achievement.

