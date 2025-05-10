The hit TV show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, continues to be one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. But along with its TRP success, the show often finds itself in the spotlight for off-screen drama. The latest buzz suggests that actor Manish Geol, who plays Raghav’s character, is reportedly planning to leave the show due to a fallout with Rupali Ganguly. The actor recently clarified the rumors.

Manish Goel Reacts To Reports Of His Fallout With Rupali Ganguly

Recently, India Forums reported that Manish Goel would be leaving Anupamaa because of differences with Rupali. According to their source, “Manish and Rupali had differences, which is why he will be quitting the show and the show will take another leap then.” The news spread quickly, with fans wondering if another actor was exiting the show due to behind-the-scenes drama.

But Manish Goel was quick to respond and clear the air. In an interview, he laughed off the rumours and said, “Ha Ha Ha, absolutely not. Matlab quitting tak toh theek tha, lekin ye differences wala toh absolutely galat hai. Rupali aur meri pehchaan aaj ki nahi hai. I have known her since I have landed in Mumbai and this is the fourth time I am working with her. Usually, there is no fire without spark but in this case, there is neither spark nor fire, I do not know why do people spread such things. This is false.”

The quote roughly translates to, “Ha Ha Ha, absolutely not. Quitting was okay, but this whole difference thing is absolutely wrong. Rupali and I have known each other for a long time. I have known her since I landed in Mumbai, and this is the fourth time I am working with her. Usually, there is no fire without a spark, but in this case, there is neither spark nor fire. I don’t know why people spread such things. This is false.”

Manish Goel Says His Role Was Always Meant To Be Short

Manish also clarified that his character, Raghav, was never supposed to be permanent. “When I was offered the character, I was told that it was a cameo which will last for 3-4 months. Out of which, I have completed 3 months. When a cameo of an actor is extended, it works excellently for them and if it is not, then also fine,” he said.

The actor further added that he’s still shooting for Anupamaa regularly and hasn’t been told anything about a leap in the story. “I have six scenes today and I’ve already shot four,” he shared. Manish Goel’s comments make it clear that he is not quitting due to personal conflict with Rupali Ganguly, and the two share a good professional relationship.

