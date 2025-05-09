Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an emotion for its loyal viewers. The iconic Indian sitcom has been running for over 16 years, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Every character and actor has become a part of fans’ lives, and they are always interested in knowing some lesser-known details about the show. Today, we’ll talk about the actor who could have been Atmaram Bhide instead of Mandar Chandwadkar. Keep reading to learn interesting trivia about the show!

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Bhide is currently one of the show’s most important characters. After Jethalal and Champaklal, Bhide is the major draw among the audience. Over the years, Mandar Chandwadkar has been essaying the role, and he’s literally living the character. Considering his effortless act and humor, one can hardly imagine any other actor as Bhide.

However, before Mandar came on board as Atmaram Bhide, one veteran Marathi actor was almost locked for the role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sonalika Joshi, who plays the role of Madhavi Bhide (Bhide’s wife), made this interesting revelation while talking to Rajshri Marathi.

During her conversation, Sonalika revealed that veteran Marathi actor Shailesh Datar initially auditioned for Bhide’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from TMKOC, he was also in talks for another show, and the makers of TMKOC were not allowing him to do two shows simultaneously. This resulted in Shailesh dropping the offer of Bhide’s role and opting for another show.

Other than making this interesting revelation, Sonalika Joshi credited Shailesh Datar for bagging Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She revealed that Shailesh had suggested that she audition for the character of Bhide’s wife in the show. Sonalika was initially unsure about trying it, but she did it on Shailesh’s suggestion, and the rest is history.

It was clearly written in destiny how Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi came on board for the show and became an integral part of the cult Indian sitcom. The duo has been entertaining us for over one and a half decades and will likely to go on!

